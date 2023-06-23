‘Pashu Sanjeevini’ remains a non-starter after nearly three years of its launch

June 23, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The issue of ‘Pashu Sanjeevini’, which is the mobile veterinary clinic service offered at the doorstep of livestock owners, launched by the State government headed by the BJP in August 2020 remaining a non-starter in the State, including in Dakshina Kannada, came to the fore at the meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) Review Committee here on Friday.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao conducted the meeting.

Under this service, a livestock owner should call the toll free number 1962 to avail the emergency treatment facility for the livestock. When a distress call from the livestock owner is received at any time of the day at the 1962 Emergency Response Centre, basic details are collected and information is disseminated to the nearest mobile veterinary clinic which is commonly called ‘ambulance’. The ‘ambulance’ with a veterinary doctor and an assistant should reach the doorstep of the livestock owner, assess the condition of the sick cattle and provide on-site treatment.

A senior official of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Animal Services told the meeting that the operation of this State-wide service has been outsourced to an agency (like the operation of 108 ambulance service) in the State. The mobile vehicles of the government have been handed over to the agency which is yet to start the service in the entire State.

Referring to Dakshina Kannada, he said that 10 such ‘ambulances’ were handed over to the agency in the last week of April. The service is yet to take off in Dakshina Kannada and there are no drivers for those vehicles.

Referring to shortage of fodder in the district especially during summer, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Nayak U. suggested that green fodder could be cultivated in water storage area of vented dams which usually go dry during summer. The fodder could be cultivated by the government for three months from January and then supplied to ‘go shalas.’

Responding to this Mr. Rao instructed Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to study its feasibility and take a decision.