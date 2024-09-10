ADVERTISEMENT

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha felicitates coursemates on his 63rd birthday

Published - September 10, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Adamaru Mutt seer Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami (right) and Bhandarakeri Mutt seer Sri Vidyesha Tirtha Swami felicitate Paryaya Udupi Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami on his 63rd birthday at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami celebrated his 63rd birthday as per birth stars by felicitating his coursemate seers Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Udupi Adamaru Mutt and Sri Vidyesha Tirtha Swami of Bhandarakeri Mutt on Tuesday at Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Sugunendra offered Gandhopachara and other pleasantries to the seers in the presence of Sri Puttige Vidyapeetha old students, scholars, and others. Puttige Mutt diwan Nagaraja Acharya and secretary Prasannacharya performed “Malike Mangalarathi” to Sri Vishwapriya and Sri Vidyesha to offer salutations of the Samsthana.

Felicitating the two seers, Sri Sugunendra recalled the time spent with them during his studies. The seer said he saw his gurus, late Sri Vibhudesha Tirtha of Adamaru Mutt and late Sri Vidyamanya Tirtha of Bhandarakeri Mutt, in their disciples Sri Vishwapriya and Sri Vidyesha. Their blessings have brought the three to the present status, he felt.

Sri Vishwapriya, felicitating Sri Sugunendra, said the seer born during the Ganesha festivities, has been travelling the world like Lord Vishwambara to spread Sanatana Dharma. Sri Vidyesha congratulated Sri Sugunendra for establishing Suguna Vidyapeetha and bringing out Suguna Maala magazine for propagating Sanatana Dharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Puttige Mutt junior seer Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swami spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US