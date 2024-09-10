Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha felicitates coursemates on his 63rd birthday

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami celebrated his 63rd birthday as per birth stars by felicitating his coursemate seers Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Udupi Adamaru Mutt and Sri Vidyesha Tirtha Swami of Bhandarakeri Mutt on Tuesday at Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi.

Sri Sugunendra offered Gandhopachara and other pleasantries to the seers in the presence of Sri Puttige Vidyapeetha old students, scholars, and others. Puttige Mutt diwan Nagaraja Acharya and secretary Prasannacharya performed “Malike Mangalarathi” to Sri Vishwapriya and Sri Vidyesha to offer salutations of the Samsthana.

Felicitating the two seers, Sri Sugunendra recalled the time spent with them during his studies. The seer said he saw his gurus, late Sri Vibhudesha Tirtha of Adamaru Mutt and late Sri Vidyamanya Tirtha of Bhandarakeri Mutt, in their disciples Sri Vishwapriya and Sri Vidyesha. Their blessings have brought the three to the present status, he felt.

Sri Vishwapriya, felicitating Sri Sugunendra, said the seer born during the Ganesha festivities, has been travelling the world like Lord Vishwambara to spread Sanatana Dharma. Sri Vidyesha congratulated Sri Sugunendra for establishing Suguna Vidyapeetha and bringing out Suguna Maala magazine for propagating Sanatana Dharma.

Puttige Mutt junior seer Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swami spoke.