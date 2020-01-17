Paryaya procession to see some changes

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Thursday that there would be some changes in the procession of the Paryaya festival which would begin at 1.50 a.m. on January 18.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bhat said that during the previous Paryaya processions, it was after all the folk troupes and tableaux went that the palanquins carrying the incoming Paryaya seer and the other seers of the Ashta Mutts were carried at the end of the procession.

But the passage of some tableaux led to the roads being blocked.

Hence, this time, after the folk teams and insignia holders left, the palanquin of the incoming Paryaya seer (Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt) would leave followed by the palanquins of other seers of the Ashta Mutts in the order of seniority.

The palanquins would then be followed by tableaux. This would help avoid delays. The other seers of the Ashta Mutts could use either palanquins or decorated vehicles depending on their choice.

Public felicitations for the outgoing Parayaya seer (Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt) would be held on Car Street at 7 p.m. on January 17. Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, K.S. Eshwarappa and C.T. Ravi would be the chief guests, Mr. Bhat said.