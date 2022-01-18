Paryaya: Only a customary procession to be taken out

Mangaluru

18 January 2022 00:57 IST

Udupi MLA and working president of Udupi Paryaya Mahotsava committee K. Raghupathi Bhat said that only a customary procession will be taken out in Udupi as part of the paryaya celebrations

Udupi MLA and working president of Udupi Paryaya Mahotsava committee K. Raghupathi Bhat said on Monday that only a customary procession will be taken out in Udupi as part of the paryaya celebrations on Tuesday.

The committee has cancelled 40 tableaux which were supposed to take part in the procession in view of COVID-19, Mr. Bhat said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

He appealed to devotees to watch the mahotsava on TV channels and on social media platforms as pandemic restrictions are in place. Devotees can visit Sri Krishna Mutt in the coming days and seek the paryaya seer’s blessings, but the devotees should avoid the rush on Tuesday, he said.

“Paryaya seer Vidyasagara Tirtha’s wish is that this time it should be a simple paryaya and let us all follow the guidelines,” he added.

The 251st paryaya mahotsava is being held without much fanfare due to a fear of COVID-19 spread as cases are increasing in the district. The biennial paryaya system began in 1522 after Vadiraja Tirtha changed it from a two month-paryaya. Earlier, Dvaita philosopher Madhwacharya, had given the rights to worship the presiding deity to his eight disciples for two months.