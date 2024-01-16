Paryaya of Puthige Mutt seer starts tomorrow

January 16, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The fourth ‘Paryaya’ of Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha will start on Thursday with the seer taking holy dip at Dandateertha near Kapu.

The seer will take a dip at Dandadteertha at 1.30 a.m. and arrive at Jodukatte in Udupi at 2 a.m. After pooja and prayers, the seer will come in a procession to Car Street at 4.30 a.m. He will have darshan of Lord Krishna through ‘Kanakana kindi’ and offer prayers at the Chandra Mouleshwara and Anateshwara temples. He will then enter Krishna Mutt and have darshan of Lord Krishna, Mukhyaprana and Shri Madhwacharya.

At 5.50 a.m. the seer will accept ‘Akshaya Patra’ from the outgoing Paryaya Seer, Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami of Krishnapura Mutt and ascend the ‘Sarvajna Peeta’ of Shri Madhwacharya. The seer will then take part in the ‘Prabhata Paryaya Durbar’, which will be held at Rajangana from 6.30 a.m. in which seers from the Udupi Mutts and other religious leaders and dignitaries from across the country will take part. This will be followed by felicitation of achievers from fields namely ‘Vidwat’, ‘Poshaka’, ‘Sadhaka’, ‘Samaja’ and ‘Bala Pratibha’ and first ‘Maha pooja’ by the seer. There will be ‘Sandhya Paryaya Durbar’ at 4.30 p.m., followed by Brahmotsava at 7.30 p.m.

On Friday, there will be grand pooja of Shri Madhwacharya at Shri Ananteshwara temple at 8 a.m. There will be procession of ‘Sarvamoola granthas’ and portrait of Shri Madhwacharya in Car Street at 4.30 p.m. There will be screening of Shri Guruvijaya Gita, a film based on Shri Sumadhwavijaya, which is produced by Vidyeshatirtha Swami of Bandarakeri Mutt, at 6 p.m.

Among evening cultural programmes during the seven day ‘Paryaya Mahotsava’, include ballet ‘Krishna Kanamrutam’ by Vidhushi Nirupama Rajendra and troupe on January 18 at 7.30 p.m. There will be vocal concert by Vidwan Sandeepa Narayana on January 19 and Bharatnatyam by Radha and party on January 20.

There will be Yakshagana Talamaddale ‘Nari Shakti’ on Sunday, January 21, at 1.30 p.m., followed by Hindustani vocal recital by Vidhushi Apoorva Gokhale and Vidhushi Pallavi Joshi at 7.30 p.m. There will be Kathak group dance by Vidhushi Poorna Archarya and party on January 22, Bhakti Sangeeta Gitarchane by Kumari Archana and Samanvi on January 23 and Vismaya Jaddo magic show by Kudroli Ganesh and party on January 24.

