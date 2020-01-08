Paryaya festival to be celebrated in Udupi in a grand manner

Home Minister and Udupi District in-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the Paryaya festival would be celebrated in a grand manner and as a State festival.

He was presiding over a preparatory meeting for the Paryaya festival, here.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government had already released ₹ 3 crore for the Paryaya festival.

A total of ₹ 11 crore had been provided to the district administration and the Udupi municipality.

The officers and the departments concerned should see to it that there were no problems during the Paryaya festival.

A large number of devotees were expected to arrive here during the Paryaya festival.

Accommodation, drinking water and toilet facilities should be provided, he said.

Pura Pravesha

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said that Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, would perform the Pura Pravesha (customary entry of the incoming Paryaya seer into Udupi after completion of a tour to pilgrim centres across the country) at Jodu Katte here at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Pura Pravesha procession would culminate at the Car Street.

A civic reception for Ishapriya Tirtha would be held at the Car Street at 8 p.m. Ishapriya Tirtha would be felicitated on the occasion by Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt. The Hore Kanike (offering of foodgrains and vegetables by devotees to the next Paryaya Mutt) procession would be held here on January 15. Later, the Hore Kanike procession would be held once a fortnight. The Paryaya festival procession would begin at Jodu Katte at 2 a.m. on January 18. The public Paryaya Durbar function would be held at 2.30 p.m. at Rajangana the same day.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would participate in the Durbar function. Special cultural functions would be held from January 18 to 22. Eco-friendly banners were the specialty of this Paryaya festival, Mr. Bhat said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu said that the roads and street lamps were being repaired in the city. Steps had been taken for maintaining cleanliness. Tableaux portraying department schemes were ready. Officers had been told to remain in the headquarters during the festival, he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said that the Karantaka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would be told to organise tour packages during the Paryaya festival. Over 30 mobile toilets would be stationed in 12 places here, he said. Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Preeti Gehlot, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, and Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar were present.