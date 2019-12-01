‘Parties’ student wings should not be allowed on campuses’

Tejasvi Surya, MP, and Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Anand Ranganathan said here on Saturday that students’ wings of political parties should not be allowed to operate on the campuses of educational institutes.

In a session on ‘JNU: what is right in the left?’ at the Mangaluru Lit Fest, Mr. Ranganathan said presence of students’ wings leads to magnifying small issues.

The Lyngdoh Committee Report on Framing Guidelines On Students’ Union Elections In Colleges/Universities, he said, mentions about 86% of students saying no to political party affiliation. “When they [students] do not want, why should parties have students’ wings on campuses?”

Mr. Surya said students’ wings, unfortunately, were being used by the parties as cannon fodder. While stating that NSUI and SFI were wings of the Congress and the Communist Party of India, Mr. Surya claimed that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was not of the Bharatiya Janata Party but an organisation of the RSS. The JNU students, Mr. Surya alleged, were using the issue of hike in fees in the university to fight against the ruling BJP government. “It’s not an innocent students activism but a political battle,” he said and added, “it should be addressed as a political problem like the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Seeking punishment of those who violate law, Mr. Ranganathan said the Centre should consider allowing defence personnel, who do short term courses in the JNU, stay in the campus during the course duration.