Part-time job fraud case: Bail granted to two Tamil Nadu residents

April 21, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, S.V. Kantharaju, has granted anticipatory bail to 41-year-old Dinesh Kumar Balathandayuthabani of Kancheepuram and 40-year-old S. Prabhu of Chennai, who are accused in a part-time job fraud case registered in a police station in the city.

One Shilpa Lamani filed a complaint to the Bajpe police station that she was prompted by one Anjali Sinha to open an online trading account by which she can earn money by performing tasks given in the “Bit Stock Market” link. Ms. Lamani opened an online trading account on December 25, 2023, and transferred ₹6.07 lakh to different accounts. As she failed to get any amount in return, Ms. Lamani filed the cheating complaint, which was registered under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

The investigation officer of Bajpe police arrested two accused persons. He then issued notices under Section 41 (A) of Criminal Procedure Code to Mr. Balathandayuthabani and Mr. Prabhu asking them to appear before him. Apprehending arrest, the two filed anticipatory bail application under Section 438 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Allowing the application, the Judge, in his order dated April 18, noted that accused No. 1 and 2 have been released on bail by the trial court on February 17, 2024. The Judge said criminal antecedents of the two petitioners were not forthcoming in the documents produced by the prosecution.

The Judge directed the investigation officer to release petitioners, in the event of their arrest, on the execution of personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with two local sureties for the like sum.