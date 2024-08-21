Part of money stolen from temple found on govt. school campus in Udupi

Students of a government school in Udupi helped the police recover a bag that contained a part of the money stolen from a temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early on Saturday, ₹45,000 was stolen from the Shri Laxminarayana temple in Hemmady near Kundapur. The CCTV camera footage from the temple showed the accused stealing the money from the hundi, the office of the temple priest, and from three other houses on the temple premises.

On Saturday, teachers of Government High School, Hemmady, which is few metres away from the temple, saw a bag at a corner on the premises of the school, but did not give it further notice.

On Monday, a few students saw the same bag and opened it to find cash in it. They reported it to the school headmaster who, in turn, reported the same to the police and the temple administration committee.

The Kundapur police sub-inspector rushed to the school and found ₹3,035 in the bag. The police are on the lookout for the perpetrator and also for the remaining stolen amount.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.