GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Part of money stolen from temple found on govt. school campus in Udupi

Published - August 21, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of a government school in Udupi helped the police recover a bag that contained a part of the money stolen from a temple.

Early on Saturday, ₹45,000 was stolen from the Shri Laxminarayana temple in Hemmady near Kundapur. The CCTV camera footage from the temple showed the accused stealing the money from the hundi, the office of the temple priest, and from three other houses on the temple premises.

On Saturday, teachers of Government High School, Hemmady, which is few metres away from the temple, saw a bag at a corner on the premises of the school, but did not give it further notice.

On Monday, a few students saw the same bag and opened it to find cash in it. They reported it to the school headmaster who, in turn, reported the same to the police and the temple administration committee.

The Kundapur police sub-inspector rushed to the school and found ₹3,035 in the bag. The police are on the lookout for the perpetrator and also for the remaining stolen amount.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.