Parking, transport issues primary concerns at phone-in programme

Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil on Friday assured of action on vehicles that are parked on pavements.

Reacting to a complaint by a senior citizen during the weekly phone-in programme, Mr. Patil said three towing vehicles were being used by the police to tow away vehicles that were causing a hindrance to the smooth flow of traffic. Similar action would be taken on vehicles found on pavements, he said.

The elderly woman said vehicles parked on the pavement near Srinivas College in Pandeshwar were causing a lot of inconvenience to senior citizens. She also asked the police to cut the weak branches of trees along the road between A.B. Shetty and Clock Tower Circles.

Following a demand to restrict fish transporting vehicle movement to 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., Mr. Patil said the police were trying to bring in order in the way fish was transported. As many as 13 cases have been booked against transporters not following norms for transporting fish, including installation of waste water collection tank.

When a caller complained against bus drivers using mobile phones while driving, Mr. Patil asked him to record this and other traffic violations and send it to 94808-02300 for action.

A caller from Surathkal complained of vehicles transporting sulphur without covering it with tarpaulin. Another spoke of haphazard parking below the flyover in Kottara Chowki.

A former councillor from Surathkal sought action against a bar in Chitrapura arch where vehicles were parked in a haphazard manner. A resident of Bajpe complained that certain buses from Deralakatte were dropping passengers at Pumpwell Junction instead of taking them to State Bank Circle.