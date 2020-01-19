Mangaluru

Park to install 50 more CCTV cameras

The Pilikula Biological Park will install 50 more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor animals, mammals, reptiles, birds and also visitors.

This will be in addition to the 16 CCTV cameras in the park now. Many cameras will be installed inside the enclosures of animals, birds, reptiles and mammals from the Central Zoo Authority funds, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.

The cameras will also help to monitor visitors to prevent cases of teasing animals and throwing food at them. Bids have been invited to install the cameras.

The director said that the MRPL has adopted all the animals and birds in the park for a year about five months ago. The adoption covers health care of animals and birds, their medicine and bearing the cost of food and fodder. The MRPL has been giving money for the same from its corporate social responsibility fund.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 11:09:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/park-to-install-50-more-cctv-cameras/article30601883.ece

