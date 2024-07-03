ADVERTISEMENT

Park maintainer imposed penalty for cutting trees at Bhujanga Park

Published - July 03, 2024 08:26 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The challan for payment as penalty issued to Suresh of Matha Services, Beedinagudde, Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Commissioner of Udupi City Municipality Rayappa on Tuesday imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on the contractor maintaining the park for cutting four trees at Bhujanga Park without any permission.

The contractor, Suresh of Matha Services, Beedinagudde, had cut the trees considering them dangerous notwithstanding objections by park users.

When the labourers of the contractor were cutting the trees, the park users objected to it and informed the Commissioner who arrived at the spot and stopped the tree-cutting. But by the time about four trees had already been cut.

The Commissioner took Mr. Suresh to task and directed him to plant 10 tree saplings at the park.

