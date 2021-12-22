Parishat to remove names of deceased members from list

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi said here on Tuesday that the parishat will revise its existing list of members to ensure that the names of those members who are no more are deleted from the list.

Addressing presspersons, he said that as per the list the parishat has 3.4 lakh members. Of them, some are dead and their names will be deleted following due legal procedure. The process is expected to be completed in the next three months.

He said that the total membership of the parishat will be taken to one crore during his next five-year term through an app.

Mr. Joshi said that the parishat will also amend its byelaws to ensure that those having criminal cases against them did not contest the elections of the parishat in future. In addition, amendments will be made to prohibit the presidents of taluk, district and State units to re-contest the elections for the same positions.

For example, once elected as president of the State unit the same candidate cannot contest for the same position for the second time. If a candidate gets elected as president of the taluk unit, they cannot contest again in the elections to the post of president of any taluk unit next time.

However the candidate can contest to the elections to the position of president of the district unit. Likewise those who have become presidents of district units can not contest again to the posts of district presidents. But they can contest to the post of State president.

The initiative is to ensure that other eligible candidates get a chance to serve in the parishat and there should be no monopoly of anyone for long.