Parents hail timely help from district administration

The timely support from the district administration, more so by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, in a hour of crisis came in for special praise from the parents of Anaina Anna, Claton Oswald D’souza and Ahmed Saad Arshad who were among the four medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine here on Monday.

“I am really overwhelmed by the support given by Dr. Rajendra in this hour of crisis. He could understand the plight of a mother. He has become a real hero for us,” said Shahnaz, mother of Ahmed Saad Arshad.

The news of bombing around the place where Arshad stayed caused panic as there was no news about her son’s whereabouts. “Out of concern, I made a distress call to the Deputy Commissioner. I apologised for the delay in contacting the officials and gave them all details. A few hours later, when I contacted the other officials, I was told that the Deputy Commissioner has passed on the details to the concerned and that my son was safe. This brought a lot of relief to me,” Ms. Shahnaz said.

Sandhya, mother of Anna, said that she also made a distress call to Dr. Rajendra late in the night after hearing about her daughter and 300 Indian students stuck in snow for 13-long hours near the Poland border. “My daughter told me that she was freezing in cold and had difficulty in holding her mobile phone,” she said. Dr. Rajendra, in an immediate response, contacted his fellow civil service batch mates in Poland Embassy. “Within 45 minutes of the call, my daughter and 300 other students received assistance from the Embassy,” she added.

Ms. Sandhya said that the loss of Anna’s passport was also addressed by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, which coordinated with the Embassy in getting a temporary passport issued.

Olin Lasrado, mother of D’Souza, said that she too called the Deputy Commissioner called late in the night to seek help for her son who was stuck on the Slovakian border. “Dr. Rajendra activated his official network to make my son and other students get in touch with the Slovakian Embassy and arrange for their safe passage. The assistance given by him is similar to the way a family member extends helps during a crisis,” she said and added, in tears, that this assistance was really heartwarming.

Cake cut

Students and their family members went to the office of Dr. Rajendra and thanked him for the support. They cut a cake and shared it with him and the other officials. Dr. Rajendra gave bouquet to the students and also presented them books.