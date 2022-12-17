Parents accused of assaulting man who harassed girl

December 17, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of a sexually harassed minor girl and two others allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man who had harassed the girl in Mulky police station limits on Saturday.

The police said the man misbehaved with the girl on December 13. The parents and two of their friends kept track of the movements of the accused. On Saturday morning, they found the accused at the same spot where he had reportedly harassed the girl.

They reportedly tied him to a pole and beat him. The police came to the spot soon after and took the man to a local hospital.

On the complaint of the parents, the accused was arrested for offence punishable under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police also registered a complaint of the accused against the parents and two others.

