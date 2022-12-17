Parcel charges reduced

December 17, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has reduced parcel charges on two trains from Mangaluru by bringing them down from premier scale to standard scale. The trains are Train No. 16540 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Junction Weekly Express leaving Mangaluru Junction at 9.15 a.m. on Sundays to reach Yeshwantpur at 8.20 pm the same day and Train No. 06491 Charvattur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special (Daily) leaving Charvattur at 6.10 am and reaching Central at 8.30 am. Parcel charges on these trains would be ₹286 per tonne per 100 km that would be valid till May 31.

Apprentice selection for Toyota Kirloskar Motors

Toyota Kirloskar Motors from Bidadi near Bengaluru will conduct an interview to select apprentices for its unit at the Government Industrial Training Institute for Women near KPT Mangaluru on December 21. Candidates who have passed in trades of fitter, turner, electrician, mechanical motor vehicle, diesel mechanic, tool and die making and welder, and aged between 18 and 25 years may attend the interview with copies of academic certificates, Aadhaar card, two passport size photographs. Selected candidates will be paid ₹15,746 stipend during the training period. For details, call 0824-2216360, 9845226485 or 9880119147.

Special train to Udhna (Surath)

The Railways will operate a special train on special fare between Mangaluru Junction and Udhna near Surath to clear extra rush during the winter and Christmas. A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Mangaluru said Train No. 09057 Udhna Jn.-Mangaluru Jn. Bi-Weekly Special on Special fare leaves Udhna Jn at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays from December 21 to January 1 to reach Mangaluru Jn. At 6.30 p.m. the next day. In the return trip, Train No. 09058 Mangaluru Jn.-Udhna Jn. Bi-Weekly Special on Special Fare leaves Mangaluru Jn at 8.45 p.m. on Thursdays and Mondays from December 22 to January 2 to reach Udhna Jn at 7.25 p.m. the next day.

The train halts at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations. It would have one 2-tier AC, two Composite (2-tier and 3-tier AC), three 3-tier AC, 12 sleeper class, four second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, in all 24.

Subsidy for dairy farming

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department has invited applications for subsidy to open dairy farming unit comprising a cow and a buffalo from interested labourers, agricultural labourers and farmers under below poverty line may apply for the subsidy under Chief Minister’s Amrith Jeevan Scheme of Rashtreeya Krishi Vikas project. While the unit cost was pegged at ₹62,000, selected applicants from SC/ST category would get of 33% subsidy and others 25%. Applications may be obtained from the jurisdictional taluk veterinary hospitals and submitted before January 15.