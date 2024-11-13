Parashuram statue case: Sculptor arrested in Puducherry

The Udupi police have arrested sculptor Krishna Naika, 45, in a case in which he is accused of sculpting the Parashuram statue, which was installed at the Parashuram theme park near Karkala, with poor quality materials and causing huge loss to the exchequer.

The Karkala town police arrested Naika, a resident of Bengaluru, from a place in Mahe in Puducherry on November 10. The arrest was in connection with a complaint by A. Krishna Shetty from Karkala in which he accused Naika of Krish Art World of taking ₹1.25 crore from the Udupi Nrimiti Kendra and preparing a fake statue of Parashuram instead of a bronze one.

The arrest was done a few days after his application for anticipatory bail was rejected by a II Additional District Sessions Court, Udupi.

While the jurisdictional Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court in Karkala allowed the Udupi police to take Naika to their custody till November 16, Naika has filed a regular bail application before the court.

In a recent judgement, the Karnataka High Court said Naika should face investigation for carrying out “shoddy work”, by improperly aligning the statue, even though it was sculpted using bronze as per the contract.

“The sculpture did not have the strength to stand, as the alignment was completely erroneous. Though the petitioner was entrusted with the work of sculpting the statue scientifically according to the specification and within the time frame... he has done a shoddy job, prima facie. The shoddy job is still being redone,” the court observed.

The amount that was paid was public money and investigation should at least show as to why the petitioner did shoddy work, the court said.

Action against MLA

Congress leader Muniyalu Uday Kumar Shetty said in Udupi on Tuesday that action should be taken against V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, Nirmiti Kendra engineers, and other officials for the “shoddy work” of installation the statue.

Despite the controversy, Mr. Kumar is yet apologise to people and put out clear facts about the statue in public, Mr. Shetty told reporters.

