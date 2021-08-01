Paramedical, nursing students from other States must get COVID-19 test after a week’s quarantine

Students entering city should have RT-PCR report obtained 72 hours in advance

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued an order on Saturday making nursing and paramedical students from other States coming to Mangaluru undergo a COVID-19 test following one-week quarantine in their respective accommodation.

The order said that such students should have a RT-PCR negative certificate obtained 72 hours in advance. It applies to students coming from Kerala, Maharashtra, and other States.

He said that train passengers who do not have the negative certificate must give their swab samples at the stations. If the test came out positive, the passengers should compulsorily undergo quarantine in COVID Care Centres till the RT-PCR test report is obtained. The respective tahsildars should open COVID Care Centres.

Meanwhile, at a video conference with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the day, the Deputy Commissioner said that of 17 new medical oxygen units proposed in the district, eight have been completed. The remaining will be ready in the next two weeks.

The Chief Minister said that preventing the spread of the infection in Dakshina Kannada is a challenging task owing to widespread cases in Kerala. Hence strict measures will have to be taken for another fortnight.

Mr. Bommai asked police to intensify checking at border checkposts by deputing more police personnel.

The police should ensure that travellers from Kerala should have negative certificate.

The swab collection centres in railway stations should be increased, the Chief Minister added.