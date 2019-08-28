Parallel track proposed

As earth is continuously caving down from the adjacent hillock at Kulashekara, the Southern Railway has now planned to build a parallel track to a length of about 400 m, adjacent to the affected track.
A safe place in a width of about 10 m is available between the landslip-affected embankment and retaining wall-protected embankment on the other side where the parallel track would be built. Southern Railway plans to remove the muck on the site by Wednesday afternoon and lay the new track before connecting it to the main line, just after the affected stretches.
Considering the enormous delay in clearing the track, Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami has cleared the proposal for the parallel track, said Public Relations Officer of Palakkad Division M.K. Gopinathan.
