Panic buying in Mangaluru as shops open for three hours

Mad rush was seen at grocery and vegetable shops across the city on Monday during the three-hour period given for purchase of essential items. The shops opened following the weekend curfew.

People flocked the markets including in Jeppu, Kadri, Thokkottu Olapete and Urwa to buy vegetables, grocery and other essential items. Grocery and vegetable shops were among the many shops closed between 9 p.m. of Friday and 6 a.m. of Sunday.

Time till 9 a.m. was given to people to go to their nearby market and buy essential items and return home by 10 a.m.

Apart from regular grocery, vegetable and fruit stores, there were several vendors selling fruits and vegetables in Jeppu. Good number of people made their purchase in the shops surrounding the Jeppu Fish market.

As people had parked their two-wheelers and cars by the roadside, the movement of vehicles was slow on the road connecting Jeppu Market and Morgan Gate. Police were patrolling the area and booking cases against those who are not wearing masks properly.

Similar rush was seen in Thokkottu Olapete and Kadri Market area where people had come in large numbers to buy essential items. Long queue was seen outside the Reliance Smart in Chilimbi.

The retail shop owners complained that they did not have enough time to replenish the stock from the wholesale dealers, the latter said they too did not have enough time to get the stock and send it to retailers in the three hour period on Monday.

Complaints continued on some HOPCOMS stores overcharging on fruits and vegetables.