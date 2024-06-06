Panel will be formed to analyse Cong. show in LS polls: Parameshwara

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the Congress would form a committee to analyse why the party fared badly in the Lok Sabha elections in the State even after implementing the five guarantee schemes.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, Dr. Parameshwara said that the party in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala may also participate in the meeting of the committee.

The guarantee schemes had been implemented to help common people, especially the poor, improve their economic condition. The schemes had reached the people and they would be continued, he said.

For rural uplift

The Home Minister said that it wasn’t sure if urban people need guarantee schemes, but they are helping rural people. “The State government will continue its development projects with guarantee schemes,” he said.

Dr. Parameshwara said that the State was not facing any financial crisis. It had enough funds to continue development projects.

The Home Minister said that the results of Lok Sabha elections indicated that people had rejected the NDA and the BJP.

“One has to wait and watch the stability of the NDA government to be formed,” he said, adding that the vote of the Congress had increased both in the State and in the country.

“The Congress needs to do some fine-tuning to improve its performance in the future. We will do it,” he said.

On law and order

To a question, Dr. Parameshwara said that the law and order in the State was fine, and it had not collapsed as alleged by the BJP.

“Was there any communal incident after the Congress took over a year ago?” he asked, and said that no murders with political intention had taken place in the State in the past one year.

Stating that the BJP should come out with the definition of law and order, he asked: Whether the State was free from murders during the BJP rule?”

The Home Minister said that he would release the crime data of the State when needed to compare the situation during the Congress and the BJP regimes.

