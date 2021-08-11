Panel launches integrated sand monitoring system

To effectively monitor sand extraction and transportation, the Dakshina Kannada District Sand Monitoring Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has launched an integrated monitoring system called Maralu Pariveekshaka. This web-based system, which is developed and implemented by the State-run Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation, helps in real-time remote monitoring from the Smart City control room.

Dr. Rajendra told The Hindu that the new system has been put in place to prevent illegal transportation of sand. “There have been complaints about lorries transporting sand to Kerala while permit is issued for supply to Sullia. There have also been complaints about lorries switching off GPS system midway while transporting sand,” he said.

The Sand Bazaar app used to book sand, Dr. Rajendra said, has been integrated in the new Maralu Pariveekshaka system. A person booking sand can track the movement of the vehicle from the time of loading to the point it is unloaded. Officials too can keep a close tab on sand operations. This system gets feed from CCTV cameras installed at vintage points in different parts of the district. “In case of transgressions by permit holders, we can quickly take punitive action,” he said.

All permitted sand blocks are geo-fenced using GPS coordinates and this is made available on the monitoring system. It has information about sand extraction permit holders, their validity, approved sand quantity and other related information. While monitoring extraction of sand in all blocks by looking at number of trips the lorries have made, the system automatically generates alerts if vehicles with no valid permit have come to the sand block and also when sand is transported across the State.

Arvind Bhat from I-Search, a Mangaluru-based ITeS company that developed the system, said that GPS equipment of vehicles and boats used for sand extraction has been integrated with the system. Sand extraction and transportation permits will be issued only if the GPS devices are active.