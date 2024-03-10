GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pandeshwar area cleaned under monthly Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan

March 10, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers cleaned the main post office area in Pandeshwar and Rosario Church Road during the sixth monthly Swacch Mangaluru Abihyan.2 of Ramakrishna Mission here on Sunday.

The cleaning was done from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the presence of Swami Jitakamananda, adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, Alfred Pinto, parish priest of Rosario Cathedral, and Ranjan, president of Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru.

A group of students of Nitte Physiotherapy College cleaned the back of BSNL office. Illegal banners displayed in the area were removed and footpaths and drains were cleaned and garbage was cleared.

A release from the mission said that following last month’s abhiyan at the service bus stand, near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, heaps of garbage lying on the right side of the bus stand have finally disappeared and the space is being put to good use.

The retention wall was painted and young artists drew Warli art on the wall beautifying the spot. Many people were found taking selfies on the spot.

Awareness is being spread through writings on the wall discouraging people from urinating there. MRPL and private bus owners and drivers have joined hands in this initiative.

