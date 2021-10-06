Panchayat member arrested on sexual harassment charge

MANGALURU

06 October 2021 22:00 IST

The Ullal Police on Wednesday arrested Babu Shetty, a member of Munnooru Gram Panchayat, on the charge of sexual harassment meted out to a poor woman who wanted allocation of a house site from the panchayat.

The police said that Shetty (65) harassed the woman inside the cabin of the panchayat president’s office last month after asking her to visit the panchayat to submit her application form.

On a complaint by the woman on Wednesday, the Ullal Police registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening. Shetty is likely to be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate on Thursday after medical examination and COVID-19 RT-PCR test.

Earlier in the day, activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India met panchayat president Wilfred D’Souza and submitted a memorandum seeking action against Shetty.