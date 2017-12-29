Panambur beach readyto host New Year bash

Those wanting to be a part of the New Year bash of the district administration at the Panambur beach have to be present at the venue by 8.30 p.m. on December 31. Organisers will not allow anybody into the beach after the cut-off time.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, president of the Beach Utsav Committee Yatish Baikampady said that nearly 70,000 people are expected to take part in the New Year bash. Nearly 70,000 persons are expected to take part in the events to be held on the beach on December 31, he said.

Mr. Baikampady said that there will be CCTV camera surveillance for the three-day Beach Festival that starts on Friday. As many as 200 policemen will be at the beach to ensure peaceful conduct of the year-end bash, he said.

The festival, which is held as part of the 10-day Karavali Utsav, will be inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. on Friday at 4.30 p.m. However, the event will start with beach volleyball and throw ball competitions at 9.30 a.m. There will be a food festival at 5 p.m., followed by dance festival and finals of the Tulu songs competition.

On Saturday, it will start with beach volleyball and throw ball. Samarth Shenoy and team will sing songs at 4.30 p.m. which will be followed by the finals of solo singing and group singing competition at 5 p.m.

Sunday, the last day of the programme, will start with mass yoga at 5 a.m. followed by Udaya Raga songs by Swathi Rao and team at 6.30 a.m. There will be a stand-up paddling competition at 9.30 a.m. followed by a surfing competition at 10 a.m. There will also be a sand sculpture-making competition at 10.30 a.m. Bhagawatar (Yakshagana songs presenter) Patla Satish Shetty will present “Yakshaganamruta” at 5 p.m., while the valedictory of the Karavali festival will begin at 5.30 p.m.

Ashwin Sharma, winner of SaReGaMaPa Champion of Champions show, and his team will present songs between 6.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Singer Vasu Dixit and his Swaratma team will present songs at 9 p.m., which will go on till 12.30 a.m. on January 1.