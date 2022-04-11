Palm Sunday celebrated across DK, Udupi

Devotees take part in a special prayer as part of Palm Sunday at Infant Jesus Shrine in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 11, 2022 00:19 IST

Devotees take out a march to St. Peter’s Church at Barkur in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Palm Sunday, commemorating Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem before he was arrested and crucified, was celebrated across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday with devotees taking out processions on main roads holding palm leaves and participating in special masses.

Mangaluru Bishop Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha led the procession and mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral in the city. In his homily, the Bishop said, “Jesus entered Jerusalem, a city of Peace (Salem) as a King Peace to liberate people from the bondage of sin. Jesus asked his disciples to untie a donkey and get it for him to march towards Jerusalem. On this day, Jesus invites us to untie ourselves from evil things and offer our hearts to him, that he may liberate us and save us from all evil forces around us.”

Churches across the Mangalore Diocese organised special masses and processions. Devotees marched on streets carrying cut palm leaves in their hands in the morning.

Similarly, in Udupi district, Bishop Most. Rev. Jerald Isaac Lobo led the celebrations at the St. Peter Church in Barkur in the presence of Rector Fr. Philip Neri Aranha and guest priest Fr. Charles Saldanha.

Rector Fr. Valerian Mendonca led the celebrations at Diocese’s Cathedral, Milagres Cathedral (Church of Our Lady of Miracles) at Kallianapura. Parish Priest Fr. Denis D’Sa led the celebrations at the Shirva Our Lady of Health Church while Parish Priest Fr. Charles Menezes conducted the rituals at Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi.