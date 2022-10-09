Palliative care should reach common people: Darez Ahamed

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 09, 2022 23:51 IST

Dr. Darez Ahamed IAS, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Tamil Nadu, speaking on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day observed at Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Expressing the need for palliative care to reach common people, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Tamil Nadu, Darez Ahamed, on Sunday said that district administration and hospitals could collaborate to facilitate access to palliative care.

Speaking on the occasion of World Hospic and Palliative Care Day programme at the Kasturba Medical College and Hospital Manipal, Mr. Ahamed said palliative care should reach common people and communities through primary and community health centre. Though there is huge demand for palliative care, accessibility was less due to lack of awareness and failure to reach out to communities.

Mr. Ahamed released Blue Maple 2nd edition, a booklet on ‘Limitation of Treatment and End of Life Care’.  

Associate Dean KMC Mangaluru, B. Suresh Kumar Shetty, said Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre has evolved and was providing comprehensive person-centred care with the help of dedicated and trained staff.

MAHE Pro Chancellor H.S Ballal; Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, Manipal, Anand Venugopal also spoke

