Palimar seer to launch scheme to aid poor students, patients

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt, on Friday, said that he would soon launch a scheme to help poor students and ailing patients.

Addressing presspersons here, the seer, who will descend the Paryaya Peetha after successful completion of his second Paryaya on Saturday, said that during his second Paryaya, some poor students and patients had come to him seeking financial assistance. But he could only give them little money. Hence, he had decided to establish a permanent corpus fund with the help of devotees. He hoped that the scheme would help the students by the beginning of the next academic year. The modalities of the scheme have to be worked out, he said.

To a query, the Palimar seer said that during his second Paryaya, he had taken completed the construction of a gold “gopura” over the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple at a cost of ₹40 crore. He had constructed a gold roof over the shrine of Lord Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya) at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The seer had got the ‘Simhashana Shale’ at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple renovated at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

He brought out 61 comprehensive volumes of Mahabharatha in Sanskrit and Kannada. This would also be brought out in Hindi shortly and also be translated into English. “The release of these 61 volumes gave me most joy,” the seer said.

The Palimar seer said that the incoming Paryaya seer, Ishapriya Tirtha, junior seer of Admar Mutt, was an engineer and had good spiritual knowledge.