Palakkad Railway Division surpasses scrap disposal target

Palakkad Division has surpassed the scrap disposal target set by the Southern Railway for the current financial year. The division disposed of 10,968.634 tonnes of scrap up to March 21 and earned ₹37.45 crore against the target of ₹30.8 crore.

This is the third consecutive financial year the division outweigh the targets in scrap disposal, a release from the division said here recently.

During 2020 -21, the division disposed of 13,584.34 tonnes of scrap, and earning from the head was ₹34.92 crore as against the target of ₹31.9 crore. In 2019-20, the division was able to surpass the target of ₹23.8 crore and earn ₹28.84 crore by disposing of 10,483.642 tonnes of scrap.

Major scrap items disposed of by the division during the period were rail, rail fittings, pre-stressed concrete sleepers and aged coaches. The division also auctioned condemned railway quarters at Palakkad and Shoranur this year.

The division disposed of 86,657 tonnes of released rails during this financial year.

Disposal of scrap is a source of income to the railways and various scrap material like released track material including rails, sleepers, fittings, generated on the railways are collected at convenient locations and disposed of through e-auction.

Southern Railway is conducting e-auction through the website https://ireps.gov.in/

To participate in the e-auction, purchasers of scrap will have to possess the valid class-III type of digital signature certificate, the release said.