Palakkad Railway Division adopts modern technology to ensure comprehensive cleaning of its stations

January 29, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has adopted modern technology to ensure comprehensive cleaning of station premises within its jurisdiction in alignment with the Swachh Bharath Mission.

Initiated about a decade ago, the initiative covers 89 major and minor stations in the division with a well-established system that is closely monitored by higher authorities, according to a release. Consequently, the stations look fresh and clean thereby enhancing passenger comfort, the division said.

The release said 15 important stations have obtained ISO 14001:2005 certifications for their environmental management systems demonstrating the commitment of the division to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness. Modern cleaning machines, quality disinfectants, and adherence to waste management norms set by the National Green Tribunal and the State Pollution Control Boards have ensured the stations remain clean always.

As far as waste collection and disposal are concerned, the division has adopted waste segregation to separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes immediately after the collection. Non-biodegradable wastes are further categorised into different types and then handed over to authorised recyclers. Most of the major stations are having plastic bottle crushing units too, the release said.

The 89 stations are closely monitored by the Railway Administration at the Divisional level through specially created imprest cash. Cleaning operations are awarded by tender quotations, which are renewed from time to time. The close monitoring ensures that each station maintains the highest standards of cleanliness, contributing to the broader Swachh Bharat Mission and aligning with the government’s cleanliness initiatives.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi underscored the division’s commitment to cleanliness, emphasising it as a key focus area. He urged the public to collaborate with the railways in enhancing the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of the stations.

