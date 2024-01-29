GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palakkad Railway Division adopts modern technology to ensure comprehensive cleaning of its stations

As many as 89 major and minor stations in the division are covered under the initiative which is closely monitored by higher authorities

January 29, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has deployed modern machinery to clean station premises in its jurisdiction, including Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has deployed modern machinery to clean station premises in its jurisdiction, including Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has deployed modern machinery to clean station premises in its jurisdiction, including Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has deployed modern machinery to clean station premises in its jurisdiction, including Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has adopted modern technology to ensure comprehensive cleaning of station premises within its jurisdiction in alignment with the Swachh Bharath Mission.

Initiated about a decade ago, the initiative covers 89 major and minor stations in the division with a well-established system that is closely monitored by higher authorities, according to a release. Consequently, the stations look fresh and clean thereby enhancing passenger comfort, the division said.

The release said 15 important stations have obtained ISO 14001:2005 certifications for their environmental management systems demonstrating the commitment of the division to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness. Modern cleaning machines, quality disinfectants, and adherence to waste management norms set by the National Green Tribunal and the State Pollution Control Boards have ensured the stations remain clean always.

As far as waste collection and disposal are concerned, the division has adopted waste segregation to separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes immediately after the collection. Non-biodegradable wastes are further categorised into different types and then handed over to authorised recyclers. Most of the major stations are having plastic bottle crushing units too, the release said.

The 89 stations are closely monitored by the Railway Administration at the Divisional level through specially created imprest cash. Cleaning operations are awarded by tender quotations, which are renewed from time to time. The close monitoring ensures that each station maintains the highest standards of cleanliness, contributing to the broader Swachh Bharat Mission and aligning with the government’s cleanliness initiatives.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi underscored the division’s commitment to cleanliness, emphasising it as a key focus area. He urged the public to collaborate with the railways in enhancing the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of the stations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.