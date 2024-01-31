January 31, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the number of deaths on railway tracks constantly on the rise, from 292 in 2021 to 541 in 2023, the Palakkad division of Southern Railway has urged people not to trespass railway property, particularly tracks, to avoid being run over by trains.

Cattle owners have been urged not to let loose their animals citing several incidents of cattle trespass and cattle being run over by trains. Recently, a passenger train was derailed after it ran over cattle.

In 2021, there were 292 deaths, including 171 due to trespass, 44 suicides and 37 falling from moving trains. In 2022, the number was 494, including 245 trespass, 63 suicides and 90 falling from trains. In 2023, the number was 541, including 268 trespass, 67 suicides and 123 deaths due to falling from trains.

Also, 29 people died in these three years after falling in between platforms and moving trains.

In 2024, as on January 31, 28 persons died on railway tracks in the division.

Deaths on railway tracks in Palakkad division

2021 292 2022 494 2023 541 2024 (January) 28

The division is making targeted interventions to address the issue of unauthorised access to railway premises and to deter passengers from travelling near coach doors.

Besides trespassing by human beings, the division is also witnessing increasing incidents of cattle trespass on the tracks resulting in cattle death, derailment, and delay in operation of trains. There were 11 cattle trespass incidents in 2021, 18 in 2022, and 28 in 2023. They highlight owners’ negligence and the associated risks to both cattle, and the safety of trains and passengers.

Trespassing is illegal under the Railway Act

Stating that it is illegal to trespass railway property without authorisation, under the Railway Act, the culprit could be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and face a ₹1,000 penalty.

Multi-faceted approach

The railways is adopting multi-faceted action, including enhanced security infrastructure near trespass-prone areas, public awareness campaigns, addressing mental health issues, and providing support services to deter suicides.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi urged passengers and the people in general to cooperate with railways to avoid such deaths by not trespassing railway tracks.

