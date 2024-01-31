GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palakkad division urges people not to trespass railway tracks citing 541 deaths in 2023

Majority of the 1,327 deaths in the last three years were a result of either being run over by trains or falling from moving trains

January 31, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Some people can be seen crossing the Ullal bridge, across Netravathi river, on Mangaluru-Shoranur railway line.

Some people can be seen crossing the Ullal bridge, across Netravathi river, on Mangaluru-Shoranur railway line. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

With the number of deaths on railway tracks constantly on the rise, from 292 in 2021 to 541 in 2023, the Palakkad division of Southern Railway has urged people not to trespass railway property, particularly tracks, to avoid being run over by trains.

Cattle owners have been urged not to let loose their animals citing several incidents of cattle trespass and cattle being run over by trains. Recently, a passenger train was derailed after it ran over cattle.

In 2021, there were 292 deaths, including 171 due to trespass, 44 suicides and 37 falling from moving trains. In 2022, the number was 494, including 245 trespass, 63 suicides and 90 falling from trains. In 2023, the number was 541, including 268 trespass, 67 suicides and 123 deaths due to falling from trains.

Also, 29 people died in these three years after falling in between platforms and moving trains.

In 2024, as on January 31, 28 persons died on railway tracks in the division.

Deaths on railway tracks in Palakkad division

2021292
2022494
2023541
2024 (January)28

The division is making targeted interventions to address the issue of unauthorised access to railway premises and to deter passengers from travelling near coach doors.

Besides trespassing by human beings, the division is also witnessing increasing incidents of cattle trespass on the tracks resulting in cattle death, derailment, and delay in operation of trains. There were 11 cattle trespass incidents in 2021, 18 in 2022, and 28 in 2023. They highlight owners’ negligence and the associated risks to both cattle, and the safety of trains and passengers.

Trespassing is illegal under the Railway Act

Stating that it is illegal to trespass railway property without authorisation, under the Railway Act, the culprit could be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and face a ₹1,000 penalty.

Multi-faceted approach

The railways is adopting multi-faceted action, including enhanced security infrastructure near trespass-prone areas, public awareness campaigns, addressing mental health issues, and providing support services to deter suicides.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi urged passengers and the people in general to cooperate with railways to avoid such deaths by not trespassing railway tracks.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Kerala / railway accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.