Palakkad Division upgrading facilities and infrastructure: DRM Mukund

August 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager R. Mukund on Tuesday said the Division was upgrading the facilities and infrastructure in the network in a big way.

Delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour at Palakkad, Mr. Mukund said lighting facilities were improved with by providing high masts with high wattage LED light fittings at stations and yards, including Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Bunder and Kannur Goods Yards and Kallayi, West Hill and Tirunnavaya.

To ensure safety of passengers and Railway assets, Integrated Security Surveillance System was provided at Mangaluru Central and Kozhikode stations.

Mr. Mukund said the CCTV camera footage helped apprehending four notorious criminals by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel at Kozhikode recently. A fire incident was detected through CCTV camera footage by the RPF at Kannur, the DRM said.

A new outsourced cloakroom facility was provided at Mangaluru Central, he added.

Mr. Mukund said the overall earnings of the Division was ₹489.47 crore from April to July 2023, a 10.95% increase from the corresponding period’s earning in the previous year. The passenger revenue was ₹309.08 crore from 2.42 crore passengers, other coaching revenue was ₹10.58 crore, ticket checking revenue was ₹6.69 crore, freight earning was ₹128 crore by handling 1.58 million tonnes of originating freight and sundry earnings was ₹24.32 crore.

The DRM said 80 children, who needed care and protection were rescued from Railway premises and handed over to Child Line/ GRP/ Local Police for rehabilitation under Operation “Nanhe Fariste.”

Under Operation “Amanath,” the RPF retrived passengers left behind baggages worth ₹1.93 crore in 729 instances and handed them over to owners.

Fifty-five elders who deserted their homes and were rescued by Railway personnel were reunited with their families under Operation “Dignity.”

Properties worth ₹3.37 crore involving illegal transportation of narcotic substances and IMFL were detected, 46 persons were arrested and both were handed over to the authorities concerned for further legal action.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., celebrated the 77th Independence Day at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta hoisted the national flag, received the guard of honour and delivered the Independence Day address. KRCL organised celebrations at its Ratnagiri and Karwar Regional offices too.