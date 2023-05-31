Palakkad Division to invite e-auctions for commercial contracts from June 2 to 13

May 31, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division will invite e-auctions for awarding commercial contracts, including managing parking areas, paid AC waiting halls, catering stalls, pay and use public toilets etc., across the division, including Mangaluru Railway Region.

Prominent among them is the proposed e-auction for running pay and use toilets at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction on build, operate and transfer basis for a period of 15 years.

The e-auction, for some other stations too in the division, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on June 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidders could also place bids for other amenities, including providing cloak room, vending machines and light refreshment facilities on BOT basis during the auction, said an official release.

The contract for displaying audio-visual advertisements for five years would be e-auctioned on June 6 at 2 p.m., including Mangaluru Junction. E-auction will be conducted for setting up catering stalls outside railway stations for five years on June 7 at 10 a.m.

In Mangaluru Central limits, the stalls could be set up near officers’ rest house and the Bunder goods shed. Catering stall contract for five years at Ullal station will be e-auctioned at 10 a.m. on June 13 along with other stations.

Contracts for manning and maintaining paid AC waiting halls, displaying non-digital advertisements, catering stalls at Railway Stations, managing mixed parking areas, manning pay and use toilets and such other commercial activities in other stations across the Palakkad Division too will be e-auctioned at various dates between June 2 and June 13.

Details may be had by visiting https://ireps.gov.in or call 9746700586 (for Mangaluru region).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT