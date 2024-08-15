GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palakkad Division surpasses targets in freight and gross earnings, says DRM

The gross earnings for the year totalled ₹580 crores, exceeding targets by 5.83%, says Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi

Published - August 15, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi inspecting the parade during the Independence Day celebrations at the Divisional headquarters in Palakkad on Thursday, August 15.

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi inspecting the parade during the Independence Day celebrations at the Divisional headquarters in Palakkad on Thursday, August 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has surpassed the targets of freight earnings by 24% earning ₹218 crore in revenue as against the projected ₹176 crore in the first four months of 2024-25, said Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag to mark the Independence Day at the Divisional headquarters in Palakkad on Thursday, August 15. The gross earnings for the year totalled ₹580 crores, exceeding targets by 5.83%, he said.

He mentioned significant infrastructure developments, including the completion of electrification between Shoranur and Nilambur Road making the Division fully electrified. He also highlighted the enhancement of the Mangaluru-Shoranur section, now fit for CC+8 rakes, and ongoing efforts to increase the speed limit on this section from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

The DRM underscored the Division’s commitment to environmental stewardship and cleanliness, citing the installation of sewage treatment plants, composting bins at key stations, and the execution of cleanliness drives. He said that adopting advanced technology to protect both wildlife and railway operations reflects the Division’s proactive approach to safety. Mr. Chaturvedi commended the efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in addressing passenger complaints, combating crime, and conducting operations like Operation Amanat and Operation Narcos, which led to significant recoveries and drug seizures.

Additional DRMs S. Jayakrishnan and K. Anil Kumar, Southern Railway Women Welfare Organisation, Palakkad, President Nivedita Chaturvedi and others were present.

