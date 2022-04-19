Palakkad Division showcases narrow gauge locomotive

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway showcased this narrow gauge era passenger coach at its headquarters to mark the World Heritage Day on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 19, 2022 01:09 IST

With Indian Railways completely opting for uni-gauge (broad gauge) under its network, it is making efforts to preserve locomotives and coaches used on narrow gauge and meter gauge network so as to carry forward memories.

Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway on Monday showcased one each locomotive and passenger coach of the narrow gauge era at its headquarters in Palakkad to commemorate the World Heritage Day.

The heritage narrow gauge diesel locomotive was displayed at the entrance of the approach road connecting the main entry of Palakkad Junction. The locomotive, a ZDM-type one, was brought from Pratap Nagar Diesel Shed, Ahmedabad, Western Railway.

Similarly, the division decorated the narrow gauge coach, preserved at the Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute, Railway Colony, Palakkad, to mark the occasion. The Narrow Gauge Second Class Luggage-Cum-Brake Van (SLR) Coach No 90105, refurbished in 2001, was in service in the Nadiad-Petlad section of Vadodara Division till the closure of the narrow gauge system there in July 2017.

The coach has a steel shell with windows and its interiors are made of wood. The coach can seat 42 passengers besides having space for a Guard (Train Manager now) and space for luggage.

The coach was brought to Palakkad on February 4, 2020 from Pratap Nagar Workshop of Vadodara (Western Railway Zone) and preserved on a pedestal in front of MDDTI.

The coach and the locomotive were provided by the Indian Railways as part of its efforts to conserve Railway heritage. Manufactured (refurbished) in 2001, the coach was a part of eight narrow gauge coaches brought to Southern Railway from Pratap Nagar Shed. They were distributed among six divisions, Carriage and Works in Perambur and Central Workshop — Golden Rock Workshop to preserve them.

Palakkad Division has already displayed three heritage locomotives in two railway stations — one steam Loco at Kozhikode and one diesel loco at Palakkad Junction and one steam loco at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office.

Except the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and Matheran Hill Railway, all other lines in the country have been converted into broad gauge.