Palakkad division procures 10 surveillance cameras to be deployed at strategic locations

Published - August 06, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

One of the 10 CCTV cameras was installed at the office of the Divisional Railway Manager in Palakkad on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Palakkad division of Southern Railway has procured 10 solar-powered, portable and wireless surveillance cameras equipped with an intelligent detection system to be deployed at identified locations.

A release from the division here said the cameras were procured as per the directions of Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi to bolster surveillance in remote areas.

The cameras were slated for deployment in strategically identified vulnerable locations, including bridges and areas prone to criminal activity.

These cameras feature a comprehensive array of capabilities designed for superior security monitoring. They offer high-definition audio and video recording, ensuring exceptional playback quality. The two-way audio intercom was enhanced with a built-in speaker and microphone that incorporates echo cancellation for clear communication. Night-vision functionality, augmented by LEDs, guarantees sharp visibility in low-light conditions. Furthermore, the intelligent detection system enables human detection-based recording and push notifications, ensuring prompt alerts.

The cameras were designed with extensive storage options, supporting both SD card and cloud storage integration. Their wide-angle capabilities include a horizontal pan of 350 degrees and a vertical tilt of 90 degrees, providing extensive surveillance coverage. Additionally, remote viewing was facilitated through a mobile app, offering users accessibility and convenience from any location.

The efficacy of these initial installations would guide the procurement of additional cameras. This strategic initiative aims to significantly enhance safety and security measures throughout the division, the release added.

