ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad division opens modernised paid AC waiting halls in six stations, including Mangaluru Central

Published - June 25, 2024 04:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The fee for adults is ₹30 per hour

The Hindu Bureau

The modernised paid AC waiting hall at Mangaluru Central railway station. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has said modernisation of the existing paid air-conditioned waiting halls in six of its prominent stations, including Mangaluru Central, has been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adults, including children above 5 years, would be charged ₹30 per hour, or part thereof. The tariff has been kept affordable so as to facilitate more and more passengers to use them. The fee provides access to a range of upgraded facilities designed to enhance passenger comfort.

Passengers at the modernised paid AC waiting hall in Mangaluru Central railway station, on June 25, 2024.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Passengers at the modernised paid AC waiting hall in Mangaluru Central railway station, on June 25, 2024.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The modernisation initiative was implemented at Palakkad Junction (Platform 2/3), Tirur (Platform 1), Shoranur Junction (Platform 4/5), Kozhikode (Platforms 1 and 4) and Kannur (Platform 1), besides Mangaluru Central (Platform 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

These upgraded AC Paid Waiting Halls feature comfortable and modern seating arrangements, improved air-conditioning systems to maintain a cool and pleasant environment, and clean, hygienic surroundings and toilets with regular maintenance. Additionally, passengers may benefit from multiple power outlets for charging electronic devices, access to reading material and infotainment options, improved lighting and interior design for a better ambience, and free Wi-Fi access.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To avail this service, passengers may directly visit the modernised AC paid waiting halls at the six stations. No prior booking is required. Passengers may access the hall, and pay the fare on the spot.

This initiative is part of Palakkad division’s continuous efforts to enhance passenger amenities and ensure a more comfortable travel experience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US