Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has said modernisation of the existing paid air-conditioned waiting halls in six of its prominent stations, including Mangaluru Central, has been completed.

Adults, including children above 5 years, would be charged ₹30 per hour, or part thereof. The tariff has been kept affordable so as to facilitate more and more passengers to use them. The fee provides access to a range of upgraded facilities designed to enhance passenger comfort.

The modernisation initiative was implemented at Palakkad Junction (Platform 2/3), Tirur (Platform 1), Shoranur Junction (Platform 4/5), Kozhikode (Platforms 1 and 4) and Kannur (Platform 1), besides Mangaluru Central (Platform 1).

These upgraded AC Paid Waiting Halls feature comfortable and modern seating arrangements, improved air-conditioning systems to maintain a cool and pleasant environment, and clean, hygienic surroundings and toilets with regular maintenance. Additionally, passengers may benefit from multiple power outlets for charging electronic devices, access to reading material and infotainment options, improved lighting and interior design for a better ambience, and free Wi-Fi access.

To avail this service, passengers may directly visit the modernised AC paid waiting halls at the six stations. No prior booking is required. Passengers may access the hall, and pay the fare on the spot.

This initiative is part of Palakkad division’s continuous efforts to enhance passenger amenities and ensure a more comfortable travel experience.

