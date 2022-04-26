Palakkad Division gets GM’s overall efficiency runner-up shield for 2021-22

Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway that also administers Mangaluru Railway region has bagged the General Manager’s Inter-Divisional Overall Efficiency runners-up shield for its performance during 2021- 22.

The division also bagged the best performance shields for mechanical, signal and telecommunications, security branches and inter-divisional rajbhasha rolling shield, and best divisional store award.

The awards will be presented by the General Manager, Southern Railway, during the 67th Railway Week Celebration of Southern Railway scheduled at Chennai on May 5, said a release.

Tiruchchirappalli Division bagged the General Manager’s Inter-Divisional Overall Efficiency shield for 2021-2022.

The total revenue of ₹926.91 crore earned during 2021-22 has surpassed the target of ₹687.78 crore by 33.69%. The total number of passengers carried during 2021-2022 recorded 235.65 lakh, surpassing the target of 110 lakh, by more than 114%. The revenue earning of the division from the passenger segment during the period was ₹441.2 crore.

Palakkad Division handled 3.684 million tonnes of freight during 2021-22 generating freight revenue of ₹388.6 crore, surpassing the annual target of ₹337 crore by 15%.

Coal loading during the year achieved was 1.924 million tonnes as against the target of 1.869 MT, which is higher by 2.94%.

It earned ₹60.53 crore revenue from other coaching, including earnings from handling of parcels and ticket checking. Ticket-checking revenue during 2021-22 reached ₹16.58 crore, which is 65% higher than the target of ₹10.04 crore.

The division registered sundry earnings of ₹55.6 lakh, including earnings from scrap sale and film shooting.

During the financial year the division completed complete track renewal (CTR) of 70.688 km, through rail renewal (TRR) of 90.227 km, through sleeper renewal (TSR) 45.316 km, and through fittings renewal (TFR) of 47.697 km.

In the de-stressing work of rails, the division’s achievement in the financial year is 137.71 km and In ballast cleaning the division covered 112.018 km of plain track and 53 points and crossings.