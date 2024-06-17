Palakkad Division forms special teams to check unauthorised travelling and overcrowding in trains

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has intensified efforts to address unauthorised travel and overcrowding in trains by embarking on a series of measures.

The initiatives have been designed to ensure safety, comfort, and the regulatory compliance of passengers, said an official release.

The division has constituted joint teams, comprising personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the commercial department, which conduct random checks on trains notorious for overcrowding and unauthorised travel.

On an average, the teams inspect around six trains daily within the division’s jurisdiction. Eight specific trains are identified as being particularly susceptible to overcrowding and unauthorised travel.

These include Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express; Train No. 12602 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail; Train No. 12686 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Express; Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express; Train No. 16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express; Train No. 16528 Kannur-Yeshwanthpur Express; Train No. 16348 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, and Train No. 22852 Mangaluru Central-Santragachi Vivek Weekly Express.

The division said these trains are now accompanied by RPF and commercial staff within the Palakkad division. The strategy is aimed at deterring unauthorised boarding and ensuring that reserved compartments are occupied solely by ticket holders.

Stating that the proactive approach has yielded positive results, the division said at least 373 individuals have been identified as unauthorised travellers and have been removed from reserved compartments in recent months. The action not only enhances the travel experience for legitimate passengers but also reinforces adherence to Railway regulations.

Though progress has been made in checking unauthorised travel, the dynamic nature of unauthorised travel presents ongoing challenges. The division remains committed to addressing these through continuous monitoring, public awareness campaigns, and enhanced collaboration among RPF, commercial staff, and the travelling public.

The release said Palakkad division is committed to providng a superior travel experience by conducting regular inspections, escorting targeted trains, and enforcing compliance. It has urged the public to refrain from boarding reserved class compartments without a proper ticket and causing difficulties to the reserved passengers.