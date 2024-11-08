Palakkad division commissions first of 30 electric lifting barriers at level-crossing gates

Palakkad division of Southern Railway successfully commissioned the first electric lifting barrier (ELB) at level crossing no. 174B, located at km 643/2 between Parpanangadi and Kadalundi stations in Kerala, on Thursday.

The division has proposed to upgrade 30 level-crossings in its network with ELBs towards enhancing safety and efficiency. The first of such ELBs was commissioned at 11.10 a.m. with the system’s efficiency being demonstrated with the passage of the first train, Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Express, at 11.12 a.m., said a release.

Work on one ELB is under progress at Jokatte level crossing between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur, said a senior Railway official. Similarly, about 10 LC gates between Mangaluru Central and Kannur, including the ones near Ullal railway station (Someshwar) and at Uchhila, will be upgraded to EOLB in a phased manner within a year, the official added.

Shift from traditional barriers

Palakkad division said the ELB system represents a shift from traditional mechanical barriers, which require frequent maintenance and place physical strain on the gatekeepers. In contrast, the electric barriers allow for smooth, almost maintenance-free operation, ensuring safety through features, including electrical boom lock and lock detection.

It has an impressive operation time of just 10 seconds compared to the 60 seconds needed for manual systems. Thus ELBs improve service conditions for gatekeepers and reduces waiting times for road users.

The upgraded barriers are designed for high visibility and easy repair, as their modular segments can be swiftly replaced in case of accidental damage, ensuring minimal downtime.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said: “The remaining 29 level crossings out of a total of 30 identified in the division will be upgraded in the coming days under the ELB project. These level crossings were selected based on the intensity of road traffic, prioritising the busiest crossings in the division. This initiative highlights the Palakkad division’s dedication to enhancing safety, efficiency, and infrastructure to address the increasing demands of both road and rail traffic.”

