Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLC C.T. Ravi questioned whether Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal is an Indian Police Service officer or a Pakistani police officer after the latter reportedly stated that the stabbing at Boliyar was provoked by BJP cadres shouting ‘Pakistanada kunnigale’ slogan at a group.

On June 15, Mr. Ravi told reporters in Mangaluru that BJP cadres only shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan. But, even if they had shouted ‘Pakistanada kunnigale’, as claimed by Mr. Agarwal and others, no Indian Muslim should have got hurt or enraged as the statement was directed at ‘Pakistani dogs’. While majority of Indian Muslims are patriots, a few owe allegiance to Pakistan and they should be thrown out.

Instead of registering the counter-complaint of the masjid authorities, police should have identified the ‘dogs’ and acted against them.

He alleged that, by his statements on June 14, Mangaluru MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader too has exhibited that some ‘Pakistani dogs’ were safe in his constituency. Mr. Khader and district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao went to a private hospital, where the stab injury victims were under treatment, for a programme but did not have the courtesy to visit the victims because they had shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, the MLC alleged.

Mr. Agarwal should undertake a thorough investigation, even by securing CCTV footage from the masjid, and bring to book the real culprits. He should not act at the behest of any political party or a community, but act as a real policeman.

Mr. Ravi reiterated the charges against the Congress government in Karnataka accusing it of supporting criminal elements and acting on communal lines. More than 500 murders and 700 farmers’ suicides took place in the last four months, he claimed. Karnataka was in the news for all wrong reasons during the 13-month Congress rule, he added.

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowtra, MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, MLC K. Prathapsimha Nayak, district BJP president Satish Kumpala and others were present.

