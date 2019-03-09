Pakistan will have to pay huge price if continues to promote terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

Warning Pakistan, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Islamabad will have to pay “huge price” if it continued to promote terrorism on its land.

Addressing a rally of BJP workers in the city Mr. Singh said that Pakistan can no longer allow its land for use of terrorist activities. Islamabad can not protect terrorists and allow its country to become a centre of terrorism.

The Home Minister said that India has carried out three counter strikes "by crossing its border" during the last five years. “You all know about the two strikes. I will not reveal the third one,” he said. The two counter strikes were for Uri and Pulwama attacks. He did not elaborate on the “third” counter strike.

The Home Minister said that the two strikes had been carried out as a mission on credible information. He further said: “We will not provoke anyone. But we will not leave anyone if we are provoked.”

Terming the recent invitation by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to India to its summit in the UAE as a “diplomatic success” Mr. Singh said: “It is not a insignificant matter.”

Mr. Singh said that the Union government has sent “advisory” to all State governments to safeguard Kashmiri students against any attacks. He also asked the BJP workers to protect the Kashmiri students. The BJP workers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkmagaluru districts attended the rally.