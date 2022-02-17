Mangaluru

Pair of trains cancelled, others rescheduled

Southern Railway has cancelled the operation of one pair of trains and rescheduled others to facilitate commissioning of the double line track between Kulashekara-Padil stations in the Mangaluru Junction-Thokur section.

A release from Palakkad Division here said that Train No 11097 Pune Junction-Ernakulam Junction Poorna Express leaving Pune on March 5 and Train No 11098 Ernakulam Junction-Pune Junction Poorna Express leaving Ernakulam on March 7 will be fully cancelled.

Train No 12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Biweekly Express leaving Kochuveli at 8.45 a.m. on March 6 will leave Kochuveli at 2.45 p.m. Train No 12617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Daily Express leaving Ernakulam Jn. at 1.25 p.m. on March 6 will leave at 5.25 p.m.

Train No 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Daily Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.40 a.m. on March 5 will leave at 9.40 a.m. Train No 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Superfast leaving Kochuveli at 11.10 a.m. on March 6 will leave at 3.10 p.m.

Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Daily Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 9.15 a.m. on March 6 will leave at 1.15 p.m. Train No 10215 Madgaon Junction-Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast leaving Madgaon at 7.30 p.m. on March 6 will leave at 9 p.m.


