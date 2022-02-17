Pair of trains cancelled, others rescheduled

Southern Railway has cancelled the operation of one pair of trains and rescheduled others to facilitate commissioning of the double line track between Kulashekara-Padil stations in the Mangaluru Junction-Thokur section.

A release from Palakkad Division here said that Train No 11097 Pune Junction-Ernakulam Junction Poorna Express leaving Pune on March 5 and Train No 11098 Ernakulam Junction-Pune Junction Poorna Express leaving Ernakulam on March 7 will be fully cancelled.

Train No 12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Biweekly Express leaving Kochuveli at 8.45 a.m. on March 6 will leave Kochuveli at 2.45 p.m. Train No 12617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Daily Express leaving Ernakulam Jn. at 1.25 p.m. on March 6 will leave at 5.25 p.m.

Train No 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Daily Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.40 a.m. on March 5 will leave at 9.40 a.m. Train No 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Superfast leaving Kochuveli at 11.10 a.m. on March 6 will leave at 3.10 p.m.

Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Daily Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 9.15 a.m. on March 6 will leave at 1.15 p.m. Train No 10215 Madgaon Junction-Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast leaving Madgaon at 7.30 p.m. on March 6 will leave at 9 p.m.