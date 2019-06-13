Padukere facing sea erosion

Sea erosion has been reported from Padukere near Udyavara in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, said that sea waves were crossing the road which ran along the coast at Padukere. There was a possibility that sea erosion could intensify. On receiving calls from the local people, Mr. Babu visited the area along with government officers.

Meanwhile, sources in the Department of Ports said that they had received complaints about sea erosion near Hejmady-Kodi in Kaup taluk and some places in Kundapur taluk on Wednesday.

But these complaints were yet to be verified. Engineers of the department would visit and inspect the areas on Thursday, sources said.