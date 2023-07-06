Padmavathi takes charge as Managing Director of MESCOM

July 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

D. Padmavathi took charge on Wednesday as the new Managing Director of Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM).

Earlier she had worked as Director (Technical) of MESCOM for three years. Ms. Padmavathi had also worked as Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer of electricity supply companies in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada, a MESCOM release said adding that she hails from Kalaburagi district.

