HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Padmavathi takes charge as Managing Director of MESCOM

July 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D Padmavathi

D Padmavathi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

D. Padmavathi took charge on Wednesday as the new Managing Director of Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM).

Earlier she had worked as Director (Technical) of MESCOM for three years. Ms. Padmavathi had also worked as Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer of electricity supply companies in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada, a MESCOM release said adding that she hails from Kalaburagi district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.